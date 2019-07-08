{{featured_button_text}}
Wings of Freedom

A Curtiss P-40 Warhawk "Jaws" is reflected in a rain puddle under a parked P-51 Mustang at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Five World War II bomber and fighter aircraft arrived in Billings on Monday for the Wings of Freedom Tour.

Presented by the Collings Foundation, the tour features a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, North Amercian B-25 Mitchell and a P-51 Mustang.

Visitors are able to view and explore the aircraft inside and out, and 30-minute flights are available.

The Wings of Freedom tour is west of the Billings Logan International Airport at the Edwards Jet Center West facility, 2491 Overlook Drive.

Hours for ground tours of the display are noon-5 p.m. Monday, July 8, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday July 10.

Cost for admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

