Five World War II bomber and fighter aircraft arrived in Billings on Monday for the Wings of Freedom Tour.
Presented by the Collings Foundation, the tour features a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, North Amercian B-25 Mitchell and a P-51 Mustang.
Visitors are able to view and explore the aircraft inside and out, and 30-minute flights are available.
The Wings of Freedom tour is west of the Billings Logan International Airport at the Edwards Jet Center West facility, 2491 Overlook Drive.
Hours for ground tours of the display are noon-5 p.m. Monday, July 8, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday July 10.
Cost for admission is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Wings of Freedom
Pilot Mac McCauley cleans the World War II vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine" at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
Leif Stolberg, ,9, and his cousin Titus Work, 5, look out of the window with a replica machine gun in a Consolidated B-24J Liberator "Witchcraft" at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
Cooper Longero, 9, squeezes through the narrow passage in a Consolidated B-24J Liberator "Witchcraft" at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
Eric Eschler and his grandchildren Aiden Sherman, 10, and Hailey Sherman, 8, look at the World War II vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine" at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
A crowd watches as a World War II vintage B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo" arrives at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
Crew members clean the World War II vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine" at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
A Edwards Jet Center crew member walks past as a Curtiss P-40 Warhawk "Jaws" arrives for the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
A view inside the World War II vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine" at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
A crowd walks up to look at the Consolidated B-24J Liberator "Witchcraft" at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Wings of Freedom
A Curtiss P-40 Warhawk "Jaws" is reflected in a rain puddle under a parked P-51 Mustang at the Wings of Freedom Tour put on by the Collings Foundation at the Edwards Jet Center West facility Monday, July 8, 2019. The tour is in Billings through Wednesday morning.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
