Winston the sloth checks in to ZooMontana
Winston the sloth checks in to ZooMontana

Winston

Winston is a two-toed sloth new at ZooMontana.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

ZooMontana’s latest zucchini-loving resident has finally arrived, a Hoffman’s two-toed sloth. Like any responsible traveler, he’s going into quarantine for a few weeks before his exhibit opens.

“Anytime an animal comes into the zoo, they go through a 30-day quarantine. That gives us an opportunity to do some blood work and a checkup to make sure he’s not sick or bringing in any diseases that could harm our animals,” said ZooMontana Executive Director Jeff Ewelt.

Winston, just more than 1 year old, comes to Billings by way of Michigan, and it took nearly $100,000 in funding courtesy of Stockman Bank and the Montana Department of Commerce to make his stay comfortable.

“We had some good conversation with our membership, and sloths have always been popular. They’re big, they’re exciting and people love them,” Ewelt said.

Typically found in the rainforests of South and Central America, the sloth will be housed indoors near the zoo’s WildSide Gift Shop. Unlike the animals kept outdoors, such as grizzly bears, Amur tigers and bald eagles, Winston’s ideal tropical environment falls well outside that of 45th north. His exhibit will be designed to maintain a humidity between 80-90% and over 85 degrees throughout the year.

“Trying to recreate that rainforest environment has been a little bit difficult, but he’ll be happy,” Ewelt said.

Along with an exhibit that recreates the rainforests where Hoffman’s two-toed sloths can be found making their way through the canopy at about 41 yards a day, Winston will also enjoy a specialized diet.

“They aren’t able to pass gas, so feeding them something like broccoli or cabbage can actually be fatal,” Ewelt said.

Those who visit the exhibit will also be able to see the perches designed for Winston to sleep 15-20 hours a day.

Ewelt said ZooMontana has a goal of opening the exhibit to the public by mid-August.

