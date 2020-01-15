The Big Sky Optimist Club recently announced plans for its 2020 Winter Craft, Vintage & Vendor Market, a sale benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs in Yellowstone County.
Taking place at the Bair Family Clubhouse at 505 Orchard Lane on Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 25-26, the market features a wide variety of dealers offering many unique and fun treasures for sale. Items include antiques, small furniture, western items, vintage silver, records, linens, dolls, handcrafted items, jewelry, vintage toys, art, beads, fishing items, knives, coins and tokens, military collectables and much more.
Popular small business vendors will also have booths at the market, according to a press release from organizers.
Additionally, the Big Sky Optimist Club will offer homemade food for sale in its Big Sky Café.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Shoppers are encouraged to visit both days because some dealers stock new items for the second day of the sale. Admission is free.
For more information or to rent a space, contact Evelyn by calling 259-1306 or emailing evelynchatwood@gmail.com, or call Roxy at 855-2416.