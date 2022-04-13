Winter hazards persist across SE Montana

Severe driving conditions and closures persisted Wednesday afternoon almost a day after a spring snowstorm dumped over a foot of snow, and up to three feet in some places, across most of Eastern Montana in less than a day.

As of Wednesday, preliminary snow totals from Monday put the total snow accumulation for the Billings area at 15 inches. Areas near Big Timber, Red Lodge, Miles City and Baker received anywhere from 14 to 36 inches of snow. The highest regional total was outside Red Lodge where a whopping 36 inches was reported as of 1 a.m. Wednesday. Totals west of Red Lodge were also high. Nye, Montana reported 24 inches and McLeod reported 20 inches of snow.

To the east, Miles City and Glendive reported 14 inches of snow. And further into North Dakota, Surrey — near Minot — reported 22 inches and Glen Ullin along I94 near Bismarck reported 20 inches.

Tuesday's snow totals around the city Tuesday obliterated the National Weather Service's snowfall record for April 12, which was set in 1991 when 5.8 inches of snow fell on Billings. Billings' big snow day was also the snowiest April day since 1955, when a storm that year covered the city with 15.4 inches of snow on April 3 and 23.7 inches on April 4.

This year's April storm led to at least one traffic death. Montana Highway Patrol responded to an accident Tuesday morning near Stanford in Judith Basin County that killed one woman and left two others injured. Countless emergency calls were made across the state for slide offs and jack-knifed semis as well.

Interstate 94 from Glendive to the border was still closed as of Wednesday afternoon according to the Montana Department of Transportation road conditions map. The rest of the Interstate from Billings to Glendive was labeled severe driving conditions.

Highway 59 from Miles City to Broadus; Highway 212 from Crow Agency to the Wyoming State Line south of Alzada; Highway 7 from Wibaux to Ekalaka; and Highway 323 from Ekalaka to Alzada were all still closed. Severe conditions persisted on almost every other major state and federal road in Southeast Montana.

The National Weather Service in Billings was forecasting blowing snow and low visibility Wednesday afternoon to persist through 12 a.m. Thursday. Winds were predicted to reach up to 45 mph reducing visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. An additional one to three inches of snow was also supposed to fall across much of the region Wednesday night.

“Roads will becoming treacherous to impossible to travel,” read a Billings weather service alert. “Call 511 for road conditions.”

Temperature outlooks were optimistic though with Billings forecasted to reach 27 degrees Thursday and then increasing incrementally each day after until they reach 50 degrees next Tuesday. Saturday and Sunday were projected to reach 32 and 39 degrees respectively in time for the Easter Holiday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 2