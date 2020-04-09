'Winter storm' headed for Billings area

7 Day Forecast
Snow and cold temperatures from a "winter storm" headed for central, south-central and southeastern Montana is expected to create hazardous travel conditions and pose a danger to young livestock Friday.
A temperature drop accompanying the snow could set a record low in Billings for April 13. The record low for that date is 15 degrees. By Thursday afternoon, Billings was forecast to see a low of 16 degrees Monday morning.
"It is typical to get the big systems that move through, like in the fall and spring; that's certainly within the realm of normalcy," said Bob Setzenfand, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings. "In terms of the cold, the cold should be near record cold."
A winter storm watch is scheduled to go into effect Saturday morning.
Snow is expected to start Friday night and continue into Sunday, with the heaviest snow occurring Saturday. Billings could get between 4 and 6 inches of snow, according to the weather service. Accumulations should vary by elevation, with lower areas seeing less snow buildup.
Friday, Billings will likely see rain after 6 p.m. Through the night the rain will transition into a mix of rain and snow. Late Saturday morning it should be all snow, which will continue into the night, Setzenfand said.
"The roads will ... probably be wet on Saturday, and then as you get into nighttime you'll have snow falling on the wet roads," Setzenfand said. "And because of the cooling going on, the water will freeze."
Sunday in Billings the low temperature should be around 17 degrees.
"It'll be a slow, gradual warmup next week," Setzenfand said.
Generally, the storm could bring heavy snow, accumulations of between 4 and 6 inches in grassy areas, and icy, snowpacked roads by Saturday evening.
Hardin could wind up with 3 to 4 inches of snow, and Lame Deer could get between 4 and 6 inches. Roundup is expected to get between 6 and 8 inches of snow.
Heavier snowfall is expected to the south, west and north of Billings. Fort Smith could get between 8 inches and a foot of snow. Red Lodge could wind up with between a foot and 18 inches of snow.
Big Timber, Columbus and Harlowton could see 6 to 8 inches of snow. Judith Gap is expected to wind up with 8 inches to a foot of snow.
The winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service in Billings covers the following counties: Musselshell, Treasure, northern Rosebud, Golden valley, northern Big Horn, Judith Gap, northeastern Yellowstone, southwestern Yellowstone and southern Wheatland.
The following locations are covered by the winter storm watch: Roundup, Melstone, Musselshell, Hysham, Bighorn, Colstrip, Forsyth, Ingomar, Angela, Ryegate, Lavina, Hardin, Crow Agency, Busby, Judith Gap, Pompeys Pillar, Custer, Harlowton, Two Dot, Shawmut, Billings, Laurel, Huntley and Broadview.
