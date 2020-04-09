'Winter storm' headed for Billings area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Snow and cold temperatures from a "winter storm" headed for central, south-central and southeastern Montana is expected to create hazardous travel conditions and pose a danger to young livestock Friday.

A temperature drop accompanying the snow could set a record low in Billings for April 13. The record low for that date is 15 degrees. By Thursday afternoon, Billings was forecast to see a low of 16 degrees Monday morning.

"It is typical to get the big systems that move through, like in the fall and spring; that's certainly within the realm of normalcy," said Bob Setzenfand, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings. "In terms of the cold, the cold should be near record cold."

A winter storm watch is scheduled to go into effect Saturday morning.

Snow is expected to start Friday night and continue into Sunday, with the heaviest snow occurring Saturday. Billings could get between 4 and 6 inches of snow, according to the weather service. Accumulations should vary by elevation, with lower areas seeing less snow buildup.

Friday, Billings will likely see rain after 6 p.m. Through the night the rain will transition into a mix of rain and snow. Late Saturday morning it should be all snow, which will continue into the night, Setzenfand said.