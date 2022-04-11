Winter storm to close Billings schools

Billings Public Schools will be closed Tuesday due to an approaching winter storm, the schools posted to Facebook Monday evening.

"After consulting with the local weather service, Billings Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday," the post read. "The forecast is severe weather with heavy snowfall accompanied by strong winds, causing extreme-to-no-travel conditions with limited visibility."

The district added that the strength of the storm, which the weather service said was "unique" and occurring only periodically, contributed to the decision.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent Greg Upham alerted parents via email that he had been in contact with weather officials and advised of the approaching storm. He also advised parents to update their contact information to receive the district's alerts on possible closures.

"It is important to update your contact information as we use our robocall system to notify parents/guardians of bus delays and emergency situations as they arise," Upham wrote to parents.

School operations would return to normal on Wednesday. The Easter holiday break is set to begin Thursday. The schools will be adding updates on their website at https://www.billingsschools.org.

