Kristen Blanding’s 3-year-old son, Zach, smiled as he played with the fluttering scarves flying through a small plastic wind tunnel exhibit at the new Wise Wonders Children’s Museum location downtown.
Sheer scarves of red, yellow, blue, and green flew over his head as he picked them up and placed them through the wind tunnel over and over. The exhibit teaches kids about aerodynamics.
This children’s exhibit is one example of the many that the museum plans to have in their expanded new space at 3024 2nd Ave. N., which will officially open on Nov. 9.
Blanding said that her family has been a member of the interactive museum for two years.
“It’s so important that kids learn about their world through play and that they learn about their world and fixing problems through playing with other kids,” Blanding said.
The almost 6,000-square-foot play area is a welcomed change for the museum, executive director Pete Bolenbaugh said. The play area has a variety of stations that kids can participate in, including a grocery store, a vet clinic, bakery, and many activities focusing on STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
High school students attending the Career Center are also working on building a few exhibits for the kids, Bolenbaugh said.
A lofted area is slated to be developed over the next few years, but what it’ll be for sure is still being discussed, Bolenbaugh said. Once it’s developed, the amount of space for the kids will grow to 9,000 square feet.
The nonprofit museum is also re-branding as Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum and working to maintain themed play areas for elementary to junior high kids.
Ongoing programs focus on introducing pre-school-aged children to simple science and engineering activities, while others use the STEM Bench to engage children in building with their hands.
Bolenbaugh said that a new program is in the works, where local experts in a specific topic chosen every week will visit and participate in a themed activity with the kids. The museum will also continue to reach out to other schools and organizations to collaborate on activities.
With so much going on, the museum needed more room. The old building that housed the museum at 110 N. 29th St. that opened in 2015 had a capacity of about 78 people and spanned about 3,200 square feet. Now, about 278 people can fit into the new location.
“We just really ran out of elbow room,” Bolenbaugh said. “We had as much packed into a 3,000-square-foot space as we could. We weren’t able to host large field trips and have our museum open for regular hours just because of our capacity.”
A Wise Wonders Children’s Museum board member purchased the former Good Earth Market building at 3024 2nd Ave. N. and is leasing the property to the museum, Bolenbaugh said. Renovations began in March, and play equipment was transferred over throughout the month of October.
Right now, the museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Bolenbaugh encourages people to check out the space.
The museum charges a walk-in rate of $5, but families can sign up for a membership for $75 per year. Low-income families can also apply to receive a reduced price membership, which costs $10 per year with the help of donors.
The grand opening day on Nov. 9 will be a free day for everyone from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donations are always welcome, Bolenbaugh said.
“I believe this is a powerful thing for our community,” Bolenbaugh said.
Ebon Coffee Collective is also opening a second location in the children’s museum. Co-owner Lenny Howes said that the collaboration makes sense, since the coffee shop’s first location has a lofted area where kids can play while their parents get coffee.
Ebon’s location on Second Avenue North has been open for almost four years.
“We’ve always tried to make a place where parents and kids could come and get coffee,” Howes said. “Let’s put good coffee with an audience that’s already there and keep up with the kid-friendly atmosphere.”
The museum location will feature its own unique coffee blend and food items for kids like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and treats. It’ll provide a space for parents to relax while their kids play.
“Partnerships like this make more sense with people we want to work with and visions we can get behind,” Howes said. “We like supporting community activities.”
Bolenbaugh said that the museum has been a passion of his. Taking over founder Kelli Toohill’s position as executive director earlier this year, he emphasized the importance of introducing kids to different topics at a young age.
He received a degree in physics at the University of Montana and didn’t realize he was interested in science until he was a junior in high school.
The museum aims to eliminate that gap.
“That just seems to me to be too late to realize that you have a passion for something when we have the opportunities, we have the skills,” Bolenbaugh said. “It’s just really important for the growth of our youth and the development of our education system, if children have learning opportunities outside of the classroom.”