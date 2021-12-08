Wise Wonders museum in Billings promoting STEM careers for girls

Kids ranging mostly from age 3 to 9 roam around the museum space at 2nd Avenue North and North 31st Street, flying parachutes and building bridges.

Third-grader Remy excitedly asked about taking slime home for experimentation, and Bonini assured her they could work out something. “I like to keep trying and never give up,” said Remy, who wants to be a veterinarian, so long as she doesn’t have to work with snakes.

Remy’s attitude may be a testament to Bonini’s efforts in encouragement and critical thinking.

“It’s shifting that mindset that science, technology, engineering and math just takes a little bit of effort. Once you get past that, the knowledge you gain is incremental. It keeps growing and growing. Yes, it gets harder but you also get smarter,” she said.

Another factor is representation, said Joseph Miscimarra, who teaches courses at the museum as a mobile science outreach educator. “Typically what kids see in a scientist is an old white man, and for a lot of kids who don’t fit that description, they might think ‘oh, that’s not for me.’ So I think one thing we need to do better as a community is to uplift people whose identities haven’t been seen that much, like women and people of color.”