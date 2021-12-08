Wise Wonders museum in Billings promoting STEM careers for girls

The Wise Wonders science and discovery museum in Billings is buying billboard space with recently acquired grant money.
The billboard is one of eight projects in the state receiving grants from the Montana Girls STEM Collaborative to help develop science, technology, engineering and math programs that serve girls and youth. The museum received $1,000.
“You have to be confident in yourself and your abilities,” said Shawna Bonini, executive director of the museum. “I feel like there’s so much pressure for young ladies to be beautiful and all these things, but people never say ‘You can be beautiful and smart,’ or ‘you’re incredibly intelligent and that’s amazing’.”
Women made up 27% of STEM workers in 2019, up from 8% in 1970, according to census.gov.
The billboard is located on the way to the Heights from downtown. The grant will help to pay for three months of advertising.
Wise Wonders hosts at least 10 field trip groups per year, and Bonini sometimes talks and volunteers at schools. “The more I talk to teachers, the more I’m amazed at how hard they’re trying,” she said, adding that teachers are doing a great job, but the museum helps to provide a needed interactive space in collaboration with classroom education.
Kids ranging mostly from age 3 to 9 roam around the museum space at 2nd Avenue North and North 31st Street, flying parachutes and building bridges.
Third-grader Remy excitedly asked about taking slime home for experimentation, and Bonini assured her they could work out something. “I like to keep trying and never give up,” said Remy, who wants to be a veterinarian, so long as she doesn’t have to work with snakes.
Remy’s attitude may be a testament to Bonini’s efforts in encouragement and critical thinking.
“It’s shifting that mindset that science, technology, engineering and math just takes a little bit of effort. Once you get past that, the knowledge you gain is incremental. It keeps growing and growing. Yes, it gets harder but you also get smarter,” she said.
Another factor is representation, said Joseph Miscimarra, who teaches courses at the museum as a mobile science outreach educator. “Typically what kids see in a scientist is an old white man, and for a lot of kids who don’t fit that description, they might think ‘oh, that’s not for me.’ So I think one thing we need to do better as a community is to uplift people whose identities haven’t been seen that much, like women and people of color.”
Admission to the museum is $5 for all ages, and babies attend for free.
Other projects that received grants deal with computer coding, video game developing, astronomy, robotics, and autonomous vehicle development. The mini grants of $500 to $1,000 were given in partnership with Lyda Hill Philanthropies, which created an online database called the IF/THEN Collection that features women scientists and engineers.
The Montana Girls STEM Collaborative is an outreach program of Montana’s National Science Foundation EPSCoR program with co-leaders in MSU’s Science Math Resource Center and the University of Montana’s spectrUM Discovery Area.