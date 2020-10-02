Wise Wonders Science & Discover Museum announces matching gift

Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum received a gift from the AJ Blain Foundation for the Vision Campaign the museum launched earlier this summer. The AJ Blain Foundation has agreed to make a $50,000 gift to pose as a matching challenge for the campaign. Any gift made in the next two months will be matched 100% by the foundation, up to a total of $50,000.

Included in future plans for the museum are exhibits and programming content that will focus on science, inquiry-based education, and interactive play, as well as a fully functioning maker space and workshop. The vision creates new spaces for older children, tweens and teens and enhances the experience for younger children, according to a press release from the museum. In keeping with the mission of the organization, all plans encourage interactive learning through play and exploration.

For more information, go to wisewonders.org/vision, or follow the museum’s Facebook or Instagram accounts.

Anyone wishing to get involved in the future of Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum, may contact Pete Bolenbaugh by calling 406-696-8676 or emailing pbolenbaugh@wisewonders.org.

