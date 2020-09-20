With adjustments, Montana Marathon reaches its 40th year

In the case of Glenda Doster, the Montana Marathon was a backup plan after other marathons she had planned on running were canceled. A friend of hers, who also ran in the race Sunday, found the marathon online. Doster said she didn't know much about Billings before signing up for the race. She has only been running competitively since last year. After qualifying for the Boston Marathon last year Doster found herself among hundreds of other runners whose chances at competing were put on layaway after the marathon was postponed due to the pandemic.

A compliance coordinator with a food bank in south Texas, Doster has seen firsthand how many people are struggling right now in her part of the country. The food bank where she works has seen as many as 20,000 people a week come through in need of food, she said.

She said she's grateful to be in a position to help people in her community, and that she's also grateful to have a chance to run in a competition. She described running in general as a stress reliever that remains important in the face of an increasingly busy work life.

"Every week we have massive, massive distributions. So I've been busy. Pretty much working, running, working, running," she said.