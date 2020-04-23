With appointments down, Billings hospital staff assemble masks and gowns in production line

About 19,200 3D printed and injection molded masks have been made on the production line so far, while about 400 cloth masks are made daily. In total, 12 regional critical access hospitals in Montana and Wyoming have received about 5,600 masks, and more will be sent out, according to Duncan.

Isolation gowns are also in short supply for many hospitals, which are used for COVID-19 patients when they enter treatment. Bozeman-based Simms Fishing and Red Ants Pants out of White Sulphur Springs began making washable and reusable gowns for hospital use. Foundation dollars are also paying for the expense in producing the gowns, Duncan said.

Isolation gowns can also be mass produced at Billings Clinic using special equipment. About 1,000 gowns have been made on-site, and 250 are produced daily. Billings Clinic also has 1,700 of the reusable gowns made by Simms Fishing and Red Ants Pants in production.

“Frankly, we haven’t been in the clinics like we historically have been — we’re not doing elective surgeries — and people have shifted in order to work on this project, and they’ve done an amazing job,” Ellner said.

Duncan said the production line will continue as commercially produced personal protective equipment catches up with demand. Key noted that masks and gowns will be needed for a while.