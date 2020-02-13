With budget crisis looming, Billings schools turn to new union negotiation model

Upham has previously gone through the consensus approach seven times in the Helena schools district, where he worked until 2019.

“I’ve been frustrated with it at times,” he said. “I’ve watched it work, though.”

He said he hoped to bring the model to Billings regardless of the budget situation, but that the financial crisis made him more aggressive in adopting it.

Billings used a similar model in the 1990s, but it fell by the wayside, according to Rachel Schillreff, who leads the Billings Education Association that represents teachers and other certified educators.

“It comes highly recommended from the other state AA (schools),” she said.

Schillreff said both sides are hoping to wrap up negotiations sooner than in 2017.

“Starting the school year without a contract is difficult for everybody,” she said.

Wednesday focused largely on laying groundwork without getting into negotiation specifics; talking about conflict resolution and similar topics.