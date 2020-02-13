With budget crisis looming, Billings schools turn to new union negotiation model

The School District 2 boardroom looked more like an elementary classroom than a deliberation chamber Wednesday.
A set of goals and expectations were written on a large paper easel: listen with respect, understanding, trust, learning.
They weren’t classroom rules; rather, they formed the bedrock of a training process that about 30 school employees and trustees attended to open union negotiations.
Superintendent Greg Upham introduced the concept earlier this school year, announcing that negotiations would begin in February with a “consensus” approach.
In practice, that amounts a three-day workshop on negotiation and conflict resolution with administrators and representative from three separate unions representing teachers, classified workers, and other school employees.
“It’s often sort of a question of, 'Good grief, why are we here for three days?'” said Diane Groves, who works for the Oregon-based whole system solutions. “The process is about going slow and building a foundation of trust.”
The new approach comes amid several factors. The last round of teachers union negotiations in 2017 dragged into October. A budget crisis has resulted in recommendations to cut about 40 positions in schools and finances could get worse, according to district projections.
Upham has previously gone through the consensus approach seven times in the Helena schools district, where he worked until 2019.
“I’ve been frustrated with it at times,” he said. “I’ve watched it work, though.”
He said he hoped to bring the model to Billings regardless of the budget situation, but that the financial crisis made him more aggressive in adopting it.
Billings used a similar model in the 1990s, but it fell by the wayside, according to Rachel Schillreff, who leads the Billings Education Association that represents teachers and other certified educators.
“It comes highly recommended from the other state AA (schools),” she said.
Schillreff said both sides are hoping to wrap up negotiations sooner than in 2017.
“Starting the school year without a contract is difficult for everybody,” she said.
Wednesday focused largely on laying groundwork without getting into negotiation specifics; talking about conflict resolution and similar topics.
Upham and Schillrefff said that no contract language would be introduced Thursday or Friday, but that groups would begin talking about general topics like benefits and substitute teaching conditions.
Both said that it was worth the three days it will pull several administrators, principals, teachers and other employees from their regular jobs.
"We really are building that foundation of trust. ... That's worthy of the time," Schillreff said.
