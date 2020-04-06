With building season ramping up, Billings planning department finds alternative ways to issue permits

The conference room on the first floor of the Miller Building in downtown Billings has become the central hub for correspondence between builders and contractors and the city's planning and zoning department.
The department's physical offices, which sit on the fourth floor of the building, are closed to the public as part of the city's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. A closed planning office normally would be a problem as the weather gets warmer and contractors move into the region's building season.
City permits needed by builders and contractors to replace a roof or put up new siding or simply to construct a new building require that documentation and plans for the work be turned over to city staff for review before work can start.
With the planning offices closed, the city had to get creative. And so the planning department opened a drop-off/pick-up area in the conference room of the Miller Building where builders and contractors could drop off the documents required by the city or pick up the permits for which they'd applied.
Roughly once an hour, a city employee goes down to the conference room to pick up the documents or leave newly issued permits.
"Everything we'd be doing normally we're still doing," said Wyeth Friday, director of planning and community services for the city. "We're trying not to stop things."
The process is a little slower than usual, but it has seemed to work well, Friday said. Builders and contractors in the city for the most part agree.
Worries about how the process was going work after the city closed offices to the public two weeks ago mostly have dissipated. Members of the Home Builders Association of Billings have been pleased with the city's efforts.
"(Our) members are commending our local government officials for their efforts in keeping the permitting and inspection processes moving," said Kimberly Welzenbach, executive officer of the Billings HBA.
The planning department had been in the process of moving to a more online-based system for its services before COVID-19 hit; now it's forced the department to move those plans along a little faster, Friday said.
Already, contractors can apply for some types of permits on the city's planning website. Friday hopes to see that expand in the coming months.
Bigger projects, like the approval of a new subdivision or the request for a zone change, have to go before the planning board or zoning commission and require a public hearing. Meetings for both groups have been postponed until May.
The idea was to give everyone time to respond to the novel coronavirus until the public bodies could meet again. Or, alternatively, it would allow city planning and zoning time to figure out how to conduct meetings and take public comment without holding a traditional meeting should the closure order continue, Friday said.
Billings City Council held its first virtual meeting two weeks ago, complete with a hotline for city residents to call into the meeting and give live public comment. The process worked well and now the planning department is getting ready to use a similar setup for its meetings when they resume.
Overall, he's proud of the way his department has responded to the crisis and believes it's been able to adapt to the restrictions that are now in place.
"It's worked well," Friday said.
