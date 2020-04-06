With building season ramping up, Billings planning department finds alternative ways to issue permits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The conference room on the first floor of the Miller Building in downtown Billings has become the central hub for correspondence between builders and contractors and the city's planning and zoning department.

The department's physical offices, which sit on the fourth floor of the building, are closed to the public as part of the city's effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. A closed planning office normally would be a problem as the weather gets warmer and contractors move into the region's building season.

City permits needed by builders and contractors to replace a roof or put up new siding or simply to construct a new building require that documentation and plans for the work be turned over to city staff for review before work can start.

With the planning offices closed, the city had to get creative. And so the planning department opened a drop-off/pick-up area in the conference room of the Miller Building where builders and contractors could drop off the documents required by the city or pick up the permits for which they'd applied.

Roughly once an hour, a city employee goes down to the conference room to pick up the documents or leave newly issued permits.