With closure details murky, Billings schools plan for the long haul; SD2 to give tech to students if needed

"I'm certainly not going to hold my breath," Weldon said.

Early steps

On the second day of the shutdown, Upham described plans that show a 17,000-student district laying groundwork for an extended closure.

Upham told trustees that after the initial two-week closure period, "we will continue to see school closures of some form."

He has pitched a three-tiered approach to preparing; looking at the two-week closure window; looking at one month out; and looking at the remainder of the school year.

Teachers have been reaching out to students to see what sort of technology they have access to, and schools will be distributing things like ChromeBooks and trying to arrange internet access if needed, Upham said. The district expected that distribution could begin Thursday.

The move reflects equity concerns about online learning. Students from low-income families are less likely to have internet or computer access at home, something sometimes referred to as "the homework gap." Those kids are already less likely to graduate or perform well on standardized tests.