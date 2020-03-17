With closure details murky, Billings schools plan for the long haul; SD2 to give tech to students if needed

Billings schools officials are confident that they won't have to make up time for the coronavirus closure, but school trustees declared an emergency Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
So far state officials haven't provided clarity on the issue — a fact that has concerned school administrators across the state. With Gov. Steve Bullock's two-week closure order requiring schools to make plans for remote learning efforts, educators appeared poised to keep working during the closure.
That could create contract and funding issues if schools were expected to make up the closure and add more time on to the school year.
"I'm not concerned that we are going to have to make it up," Upham said, while noting that he couldn't guarantee it — thus the emergency school board meeting.
Bullock addressed funding concerns in a Tuesday press call but didn't clarify anything about making up class time.
"Any concerns that the money from the state will dry up tomorrow as they're planning ... there's nothing to worry about during this two-week period," he said.
He highlighted that his original statement on the two-week closure as a time to "engage in planning" for schools "in the event of future or ongoing closure."
Trustees' emergency declaration remains ongoing during the closures, district lawyer Jeff Weldon said, and it can last longer than the two weeks in Bullock's order.
"I'm certainly not going to hold my breath," Weldon said.
Early steps
On the second day of the shutdown, Upham described plans that show a 17,000-student district laying groundwork for an extended closure.
Upham told trustees that after the initial two-week closure period, "we will continue to see school closures of some form."
He has pitched a three-tiered approach to preparing; looking at the two-week closure window; looking at one month out; and looking at the remainder of the school year.
Teachers have been reaching out to students to see what sort of technology they have access to, and schools will be distributing things like ChromeBooks and trying to arrange internet access if needed, Upham said. The district expected that distribution could begin Thursday.
The move reflects equity concerns about online learning. Students from low-income families are less likely to have internet or computer access at home, something sometimes referred to as "the homework gap." Those kids are already less likely to graduate or perform well on standardized tests.
The district is also trying to develop something of a tech-support hotline for parents and students. Upham said he's confident the district has enough devices to meet student needs.
He did acknowledge that there might be circumstances where sending home hard-copy work or resources would be the only option.
The concept of gauging access to student technology has been a popular one. Lockwood and Bozeman schools asked parents and guardians to complete surveys about technology access.
But there are also concerns about educators' preparedness to pivot to digital teaching.
"A lot of that depends on the technology exposure of the individual," Upham said.
He said some teachers were already working with students by digital means, and that some were still in early preparation.
"It covers a full spectrum," he said.
Trustees' meeting on Tuesday was not officially adjourned, only recessed. Trustees agreed to return to the streaming video meeting on the Billings Public Schools Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for further updates about the closures.