With ditch bank secured, Billings now hopes to share the costs

"This is just the latest one," he said.

Kukulski also said the hillside itself is definitely city parkland. But at the top of the hill is the canal.

"It's not perfectly defined as to whether it was squarely our responsibility or what the BBWA owns," he said.

Davis believes it's pretty clear.

"We fight anytime we're asked to pay our neighbor's share," Davis said.

Regardless of how it shakes out, both the city and the BBWA are invested in the long-term health of the canal, which supplies irrigation to 17,000 acres of agricultural land in eastern Yellowstone County.

The BBWA is currently working through the county to secure American Rescue Plan Act grant funding to line the length of the canal with material that will help prevent seepage.

But ultimately the goal will be to address the problems created by the unstable land over which the canal now passes. As the canal moves east through Billings it eventually reaches the neighborhoods east of downtown below Park Place at about North 14th Street.

From that point, the canal passes under the Rims and moves to the Heights where it eventually reaches the crop fields in eastern Yellowstone County.