With hospital appointments down, Billings Clinic staff assemble masks and gowns in production line

Instead of furloughs and layoffs, Billings Clinic is reassigning staff to work in a production line making masks and gowns for hospital use and for other health care organizations responding to the pandemic.
The production line located in the Billings Clinic Cancer Center has more than 80 employees contributing their time sewing and assembling a variety of face masks and producing isolation gowns. As the novel coronavirus has spread, personal protective equipment is in short supply for many hospitals in Montana.
As production has increased during the past few weeks, Billings Clinic has been able to ship masks to other health care organizations and donated more than a thousand injection mold masks to Billings first responders and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
“What we’ve done is we’ve reassigned staff that maybe were slow in their normal work and they’re up helping us keep current with all of these production efforts, and it’s been an incredible coming-together of our staff, our community, and our donors,” said Jim Duncan, president of the Billings Clinic Foundation.
Dubbed the Montana Mask, the 3D printed masks made a jump to injection mold production in March and were crafted by the Bozeman company Spark R&D; college graduate Colton Zaugg and his father Spencer Zaugg; and Dr. Dusty Richardson, a neurosurgeon at Billings Clinic.
A shareable open-source software file has been downloaded or shared in 148 countries across six continents, and has been used by organizations in Billings. Billings School District 2, the Billings Public Library, Montana State University Billings, Rocky Mountain College and others are now printing their own masks, which are assembled with filters, straps and padding at Billings Clinic.
Spark R&D and Billings Flying Service have molded thousands of masks that are also assembled at Billings Clinic.
Donations to the Billings Clinic Foundation’s COVID-19 Innovation Fund have made the production line possible by purchasing needed supplies and paying businesses for their services.
Along with the 3D printed and injection mold masks, Dr. Phillip Key, an EMT for Billings Clinic, also stepped up to design a washable and reusable cloth mask.
“Now, we have thousands of these masks out there in production,” said Scott Ellner, CEO of Billings Clinic. “We’re giving them away to first responders and we’ve had requests from all over the country to ship the masks to places that have been really hard hit and can’t meet supply needs.”
The cloth masks are sewn on-site with machines donated by Bernina Sewing Center and were designed by Key with a double layer of tightly woven cotton and a wire that allows the mask to fit securely around the nose. A pocket also allows for filter placement. These masks can be used by employees and other individuals who don’t work in patient care and can be given out to visitors. Synthetic face masks made with sterile drape material are also being made at Billings Clinic for employees.
About 19,200 3D printed and injection molded masks have been made on the production line so far, while about 400 cloth masks are made daily. In total, 12 regional critical access hospitals in Montana and Wyoming have received about 5,600 masks, and more will be sent out, according to Duncan.
Isolation gowns are also in short supply for many hospitals, which are used for COVID-19 patients when they enter treatment. Bozeman-based Simms Fishing and Red Ants Pants out of White Sulphur Springs began making washable and reusable gowns for hospital use. Foundation dollars are also paying for the expense in producing the gowns, Duncan said.
Isolation gowns can also be mass produced at Billings Clinic using special equipment. About 1,000 gowns have been made on-site, and 250 are produced daily. Billings Clinic also has 1,700 of the reusable gowns made by Simms Fishing and Red Ants Pants in production.
“Frankly, we haven’t been in the clinics like we historically have been — we’re not doing elective surgeries — and people have shifted in order to work on this project, and they’ve done an amazing job,” Ellner said.
Duncan said the production line will continue as commercially produced personal protective equipment catches up with demand. Key noted that masks and gowns will be needed for a while.
“The virus isn’t going away,” Key said. “... the use of the masks during the summer coming into the fall and next winter is going to be as important as ever. Even though we have this leveling of the curve at the present time, it’s going to be very important that we keep the public aware that the masks are going to serve an important purpose.”
About $215,000 has been raised for the foundation’s fund, and more donations are needed to keep up with production needs. Donations can be sent through the foundations website at www.billingsclinicfoundation.com.
“Billings Clinic ingenuity has been alive and well during this pandemic,” Duncan said.
Billings now has a local source for ventilators, should the need arise.
