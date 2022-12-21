With purchase of Shrine, NADC brings on Cora Neumann as chief community health officer

Native American Development Corporation has hired public health expert and founder of We Are Montana Dr. Cora Neumann as its new chief community health officer.

NADC purchased the Shrine Auditorium in Billings earlier this year and, with new hires in place, the organization and its Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center are making major strides to expand their reach and services.

NADC’s work began nearly 30 years ago, offering economic development services to Native American businesses and leaders. As the link between economic security and health became more clear, and in order to meet the growing needs of tribal members living in or traveling to the Billings area, NADC opened its Health and Wellness Center in October 2018.

Prior to its opening, nearly 10,000 Native Americans — 4.8% of the Yellowstone County population — were without health services. Today, the clinic and related health programs serve over 7,000 community members.

NADC purchased the Shrine Auditorium as the future site of a community health center. The 50,000-square-foot property includes the main building with an auditorium and several additional rooms, a separate 5,000-square-foot shop, and a parking lot that sits on a 5.46-acre parcel lot.

The organization is developing a master plan and conducting feasibility studies. The immediate next steps will include initial renovations to upgrade the space and make some much-needed repairs.

NADC has also made key hires, including Neumann. As chief community health officer, Neumann will oversee NADC’s community health programs in collaboration with the Health and Wellness Center, leadership development, and programming at the new NADC Community Health Center.

Neumann brings her training in clinical public health and over 20 years of experience working with tribal communities to her new position with NADC.