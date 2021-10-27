With record COVID patients, hospitals improvising to handle trauma patients

A white sliver of Marilee Bryan's scalp gleams under the shine of an operating room spotlight. Her red hair is held back with surgical protective materials and a section of her head has been shaved, clearing a runway for the scalpel to slice across her crown from one ear to the other.
It is the set up for a craniotomy, a surgical procedure that involves removing part of the skull to expose the brain.
Preforming the surgery was Dr. Vance Fredrickson. He was looking for the blood clot that caused Bryan's stroke.
After Fredrickson gently peels the scalp away from the skull, stopping just above the brow line, he removes a portion of skull protecting Bryan’s right temporal lobe.
“There it is. I see it,” Fredrickson said, spotting the clot.
He did his work through a small hole in the brain no bigger than the end of a pen, using tweezer like tools with 1.5 millimeter tips. He watched his movements through a microscope magnifying his view by 10x.
A few days prior to the surgery, Bryan, 74, had experienced uncharacteristic confusion at her Livingston home. When she didn’t know where she was, her nephew suspected she may have had a stroke. But, a CAT scan at the critical access hospital (CAH) in Livingston showed no abnormalities, Fredrickson explained.
Bryan went home. In two days the confusion worsened and she showed weakness in her left side. The worsening symptoms and a second scan revealing a lesion in her brain prompted Fredrickson to transfer Bryan by ambulance to Billings Clinic's emergency department.
The timing of transfers matters more now than ever as high numbers of COVID inpatients pack hospitals, forcing administrators to, at times, stop transfers due to a lack of bed space or resources.
Strokes and heart attacks are considered medical emergencies in which minutes matter. If Bryan’s stroke had gone untreated, it could have advanced to a hemorrhage, Fredrickson said.
Record breaking hospitalizations and overflowing intensive care units (ICU) mean hospitals occasionally must make the difficult decision to go on bed divert, a temporary status in which ambulances and transfers are paused or sent elsewhere.
“Divert is a dirty word here,” said Billings Clinic Emergency Department Manager Brad VonBergen.
Before diverting, clinical and non-clinical leadership assess what the next two hours will bring.
The number of patients hospitalized, the number of potential discharges, available staff, bed space and hallway space that could potentially be converted to hold more patients are all considered before deciding the system is strained to its limits.
“We literally, we have no real estate,” VonBergen said. “Every single one of these hallways has patients in it.”
At times, both Billings hospitals have entered bed divert simultaneously. When that happens, VonBergen said it’s really like no one is on divert.
Emergencies happen and people, like Bryan, are still experiencing major health events like strokes or heart attacks, despite increasing COVID hospitalizations.
At that point, the patient decides which hospital they’d like to go to. That way, one hospital doesn’t receive 100% of the emergencies.
Throughout the COVID surges, regional requests for transfer have been carefully considered, but when on divert all transfers from CAHs are paused.
It an issue that is happening across the country.
Billings Clinic, in an effort to help other regions in similar situations, has taken up to five patients from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, in one week. The Clinic has even taken calls from Floridians needing hospital care.
“It’s not a solution. It’s a way to pause a large influx of patients so hospitals can catch up,” said Billings Clinic infectious disease expert Dr. Neil Ku at a regularly held, public meeting with United Health Command and Yellowstone County Commissioners.
Emergency Departments
On Monday, Oct. 18, Billings Clinic's emergency department received 30 ambulances in the six hours between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., while overflow at St. Vincent Healthcare forced the hospital to divert emergencies elsewhere.
“That’s more than we usually get in a day,” said VonBergen.
In addition to the ambulances, a line of sick and injured people stretched from the ED's front desk, out the automatic sliding doors and down the sidewalk.
Most days, it’s hard to overwhelm the emergency department, Vonbergen said. But when the ICU is full, and patients are receiving care in the hallways, that means inpatients who belong in the hospital are sometimes overflowing into the ED.
Suddenly, nurses who are trained to care for patients in the first few hours of their emergency are now caring for patients for eight hours or more.
“It’s very hard. There’s emergency nursing and then there’s in-patient nursing and it’s very different. (Nurses) want to do the best thing for the patients but we feel that that part has caused stress. You leave here feeling like you did the best you can but it wasn’t perfect,” VonBergen said.
ED nurses are trained in critical care, meaning they have the training for intubation and prone positioning, both of which are commonly needed among COVID patients.
Prone position is utilized for compromised COVID patients both intubated and not and involves carefully positioning the patient on their stomach to allow for better expansion of the lungs.
It takes six nurses, all in gowns, N95 masks, protective eyewear and more, to move a patient into prone position.
Prone positioning is only one example of the substantial resources COVID inpatients require. Those hospitalized with COVID usually spend much more time hospitalized than others.
“When (COVID patients) need to be in the hospital they need to be in the hospital for a longer period of time, longer than most of the other patients or even someone who comes in with a heart attack or stroke,” Ku said adding that patients with pneumonia land in the hospital for about three to five days.
COVID patients in need of ICU level care spend about two weeks on the floor if not longer. Some stay for months.
Even though Bryan’s stroke was more difficult to diagnose than a typical stroke, the time from being admitted to the hospital to the end of her post-operative care totaled about three days.
“Non-COVID 19 patients are having to compete with COVID patients for resources,” Ku said at the Tuesday, Oct. 19 meeting. “We’re not just talking about personnel but also ventilators and ECMO machines.”
Though COVID patients don’t usually require the use of an operating room, the pinch in ICU space has impacted the surgical floor as doctors shuffle patients in usual ways.
Second surge for surgeons
Billings Clinic Chief of Surgery Dr. John Pender observed three surges in emergent health care needs in Montana since the start of the pandemic with the first being the initial response to COVID when Nov. 2020 infections soared.
The lockdown and hyper focus on the virus created a dangerous ripple effect as Montanans failed to address declining health conditions due to fear of COVID-19 in hospitals.
In-between the 2020 surge and the late summer surge in 2021, Pender has dealt with an onslaught of exacerbated medical conditions.
“In the first surge people were afraid to come to the hospital. A lot of people must have died outside of the hospital too,” Pender said.
Since the November surge, he’s seen horrific gallbladder disease in people who decided to ride out their symptoms at home which include pain, nausea and vomiting, fever, chronic diarrhea and jaundice.
“The complications of that…it’s normally not a very complicated problem. I was seeing stuff I only heard about during medical school,” Pender said.
Pender was treating patients with gallstones that had eroded into the intestinal track, making risk of further complications much higher.
“It was hard because it’s not something you see all the time and it's very challenging. Demand of knowledge and skill was higher because you’re seeing people with late stages of medical problems,” Pender said.
Making room
Countless efforts have been made to expand hospital capacity, with Billings Clinic operating between 140% and 160% nearly every day since rising cases signified another surge, but staffing the additional spaces is problematic.
In an effort to manage space constraints, Pender has seen some incoming patients held in the recovery room, and to accommodate, nurse to patient ratios are adjusted. Sometimes a nurse is matched with three patients with one patient who requires more complex care.
On top of exacerbated health conditions, Pender and the surgical team has had to be meticulous in scheduling as open heart surgery, some complex neurosurgeries and even some general surgeries require an overnight stay in ICU.
Surgeries that are not time sensitive are often postponed until more ICU beds become available, but even patients in need of urgent care are being shuffled in ways not seen before the pandemic.
Pender had one patient who arrived at the ED after traveling across state lines in need of urgent care for chest pain. It was determined that without open heart surgery, the risk of heart attack was extremely high, Pender said.
“It was a particularly busy night with ICU patients and heart surgeries when it’s important to have good post-operative care,” Pender said.
It was impossible to do the surgery that night, so the Clinic paid to fill the patient’s prescriptions and paid for an overnight stay at a nearby hotel until they could ensure there was bed space available for the patient.
“Now, we don’t know until the night before if there’s going to be bed space,” Pender said.
In other places in the U.S., officials have started using the term “endemic,” signifying that COVID is here to stay and learning to live with it is critical.
“We’ve come to the point where we need to balance both (COVID and non-COVID medical conditions),” Pender said adding that at stake is the health of our society.