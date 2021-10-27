With record COVID patients, hospitals struggling to handle trauma patients

Prone position is utilized for compromised COVID patients both intubated and not and involves carefully positioning the patient on their stomach to allow for better expansion of the lungs.

It takes six nurses, all in gowns, N95 masks, protective eyewear and more, to move a patient into prone position.

Prone positioning is only one example of the substantial resources COVID inpatients require. Those hospitalized with COVID usually spend much more time hospitalized than others.

“When (COVID patients) need to be in the hospital they need to be in the hospital for a longer period of time, longer than most of the other patients or even someone who comes in with a heart attack or stroke,” Ku said adding that patients with pneumonia land in the hospital for about three to five days.

COVID patients in need of ICU level care spend about two weeks on the floor if not longer. Some stay for months.

Even though Bryan’s stroke was more difficult to diagnose than a typical stroke, the time from being admitted to the hospital to the end of her post-operative care totaled about three days.