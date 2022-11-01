With refinery sale underway, Exxon reassures Yellowstone County that it's paid its taxes

Yellowstone County commissioners had no questions for ExxonMobil, one of the county's largest taxpayer, at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning.

ExxonMobil closed a deal last week to sell its Lockwood refinery for $310 million to Houston-based Par Pacific, a small energy company that operates three refineries in Hawaii, Washington and Wyoming and owns five retail gas stations.

Dan Carter, spokesman for the refinery, offered to visit commissioners shortly after the deal went public to present information on the sale and answer questions.

"This is an interesting time for all of us," Carter told commissioners Tuesday morning.

ExxonMobil pays roughly $5.9 million in taxes a year to Yellowstone County in two six-month payments. Carter assured commissioners that the latest tax bill had been paid and that the next would be covered as well.

It's an important data point. State law allows for property owners to protest their property tax bill if they feel they've been assessed at a rate higher than what their property is worth.

ExxonMobil has protested its property tax in the past, a decision that creates a budget crunch with the county and local school district.

Taxes paid under protest are held in an interest-bearing escrow account until the disputes are settled with the state Department of Revenue. Taxing entities like the county or school district can request money from the escrow account but risk having to repay the funds, most likely through a levy, if the taxpayer prevails in the protest.

Along with local taxes, the Lockwood refinery is an important employer in the county and Carter addressed the implications for its workers once Par Pacific completes ownership.

"What that means is all 300 employees... are going with the sale," he said.

ExxonMobil has said part of the deal ensures all the refinery's employees will be offered jobs with Par Pacific as the transition takes place.

Carter also promised that the refinery's commitment to the community would continue. ExxonMobil has regularly donated funds and technology to area schools, helped sponsor community events and even donated buckets of hand sanitizer to the county during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our work with the community is important," he said.

Commissioner John Ostlund welcomed the news, and emphasized that as an employer and as a business operation the refinery played an important economic role in the region.

"The refinery is an important part of business in Yellowstone County," he said.