The seven elementary trustee districts for the Billings School District 2 board have grown lopsided enough over the last decade that board elections set for May would be unconstitutional, according to two residents suing SD2.

Michael Scheppele and James Wilson, who both live in District 6 along Rimrock Road, have sued the district to force it to delay the May elections until it adopts more equitable trustee districts.

The board was previously presented new trustee districts with 2020 census figures last year, but voted in January to delay their approval to allow for greater public input.

The last time the SD2 board made significant adjustments to the trustee districts was in 2013 using data from the 2010 Census. Scheppele and Wilson, through their attorney Joel Krautter, argue that with the 2020 Census now three years in the past, SD2 is overdue making the necessary updates to its trustee district boundaries.

Over the last decade, the seven districts have seen their populations expand and contract leaving them out of balance from where they were in 2013. Those boundary adjustments a decade ago left each of the districts with population sizes all within 3% of each other.

Currently, according to documents filed in the suit, the difference in populations between some of the districts have become significant.

For example, District 4, which covers midtown Billings between Division Street and 17th Street West, has a current population of 14,763 residents, according to the lawsuit. District 7, which covers the area west of 32nd Street West and south of Rimrock Road, has a current population of 20,012, a difference of 35%.

Scheppele and Wilson argue the SD2 board has had ample time to make changes to its trustee districts and now must do it before it holds another board election in order to comply with federal law.

"Despite having had an adequate opportunity to do so and acknowledging the need to do so, the board of trustees has failed to redistrict the existing elementary trustee districts," Krautter wrote in the lawsuit. "Trustee districts are not apportioned according to population changes reflected in the 2020 census, and the board of trustees has failed to implement a new map and plan that will equalize population between elementary trustee districts before the May 2023 elections."

Trustee-specific districts were created in 2003 by SD2 in an effort to get better representation on the school board.

These single-member districts were a drastic change for SD2, which had, for most of its history, at-large trustee representation. That meant if the board had three open seats, the three top vote-getters from anywhere in the city were elected.

By the early 2000s, district officials saw a need for a change and formed a committee to draw up a map dividing the district into individual trustee zones and taking it before voters, who approved the measure in 2003.

The goal was to give areas traditionally under-represented on the school board, such as the Heights and the South Side, more of a voice on the board.

Results have been mixed; over the last two decades many school board candidates have run unopposed more often than not for their seat or are appointed to fill vacancies that occur in off-election years.