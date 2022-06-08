With surprise election shakeup, Yellowstone County commissioners figure out next 6 months

Incumbent Denis Pitman is still wrapping his head around his Tuesday night primary loss to Mark Morse for a seat on the Yellowstone County Board of Commissioners.

"I'm befuddled," he said with a laugh.

Morse believes the message from voters is pretty clear.

"This is a referendum on what they've been doing," he said of the county's commissioners. "If privatization (of management at MetraPark) was such a good idea they wouldn't have to work so hard to sell it."

Since November, the county's three commissioners have been locked in an increasingly bitter debate about whether or not to privatize management at the Metra and both Morse and Pitman acknowledge that was likely a factor in Tuesday night's vote.

"Metra seemed to be a big factor," said Commissioner John Ostlund. "Local control is important to people."

The management debate erupted into public view when Commissioner Don Jones placed the issue on the agenda of an early November commission meeting, catching many in the community by surprise.

Jones was seeking to go out to bid with management companies as a way to explore whether it would be a good fit for MetraPark. Pitman supported the move and the two have been battling with Ostlund since.

Ostlund has argued since November that the county should first seek out a third party, one with no financial stake in how Metra is managed, to evaluate the pros and cons of both public and private management of the facility before moving forward.

Ostlund was one of Morse's main supporters.

Even with Tuesday's primary vote the issue is far from resolved. Morse will now appear on the November general election ballot for the commissioners race, which right now has no Democratic challenger, and then could take his seat in January.

For the next six months Pitman, Jones and Ostlund will be working together to address the needs of the county.

"There's still some work to do," Pitman said.

The largest priority for him will be finding a way forward on the MetraPark management privatization issue.

"Getting some kind of resolution has to happen," he said.

In April, ASM Global and OVG, two L.A.-based events and venue management company, submitted proposals to the county with details on their qualifications to manage MetraPark. Last month, a committee of county employees and experts recommended ASM as the best pick.

The committee's selection was complicated by the fact that OVG and the county last year signed a four-year booking contract for bringing events to Metra.

In light of that, the county's finance director, Kevan Bryan, recommended to commissioners that the county put the privatization question on hold for three years and revisit it once OVG has fulfilled its obligation to the county.

Both Pitman and Jones shot down the recommendation. Ostlund and Morse, following Tuesday night's vote, hope the board will take another look at Bryan's recommendation.

Talking about the issue, Pitman said he'd still like to get both OVG and ASM to Billings at the same time to debate the merits of their proposals, something he pushed for after Bryan's recommendation found no traction.

The three commissioners will have their chance to debate it out on Tuesday, when they take up the question again at their next meeting.

"I'm hoping we can get this behind us," Ostlund said.

Like Pitman, Ostlund wants to get at the work facing commissioners over the next six months.

"Our agenda will be to get business done," he said. "The budget's next."

Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

Morse will be attending the commissioner meetings until he takes his seat in January — he's been attending regularly since announcing his candidacy earlier this year.

He wants to be professional and ensure county government remains open and transparent.

"I'm an average guy," he said. "And the public has put faith in me (to do the job)."

