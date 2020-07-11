Woman arrested after stabbing 2 women on Rims

Two women were hospitalized early Saturday morning after being stabbed during an altercation on the Rims.
A 25-year-old woman was identified and later arrested, according the Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam.
Police responded to the Rims at about 4 a.m., police said.
There has been a string of violent crimes in Yellowstone County beginning April 26 including eight homicides and several stabbings.
This story will be updated.
