Woman arrested after stabbing 2 women on Rims
Woman arrested after stabbing 2 women on Rims

Two women were hospitalized early Saturday morning after being stabbed during an altercation on the Rims.

A 25-year-old woman was identified and later arrested, according the Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam.

Police responded to the Rims at about 4 a.m., police said.

There has been a string of violent crimes in Yellowstone County beginning April 26 including eight homicides and several stabbings.

This story will be updated.

