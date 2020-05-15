Woman arrested in Billings South Side car chase ID'd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The suspect arrested after leading law enforcement officers on a car chase through Billings' South Side Thursday night has been identified, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

Charlie Bellrock, 18, of Billings was taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility and was processed for DUI and charged with felony criminal endangerment.

Two juveniles who were in the car during the chase were transported to the hospital and have been released to family members.

Deputies attempted to stop Bellrock, who was driving a blue Honda, near 11th Avenue North and North 27th Street for reportedly driving erratically and running red lights, according to a press release with updated details by Sheriff Mike Linder Friday evening.

Bellrock drove through an alley and hit the deputy's, car causing minor damage as it approached the alley from the other end. Bellrock drove away again but a pursuit was not initiated at that time.

About 20 minutes later, while the first collision was being investigated, Bellrock drove through the North Side, where another deputy attempted to stop her. She lead the deputy on a short pursuit that was soon ended.