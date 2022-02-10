Woman charged with assault after standoff with Yellowstone County deputies

A woman is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement late Monday night that lasted into the following morning.

Franshre Rose Knowshisgun has been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with assault with a weapon. The 39-year-old allegedly pointed a firearm at a county deputy from a trailer on the West End. The deputy fired several shots. She refused to leave the trailer for nearly four hours, and was later hospitalized with an apparent gunshot wound.

“We did find a firearm at the residence after the standoff, but we’re not certain yet if it was real…We still don’t know what her mental state was. We just know that we were able to communicate clearly with her. But, she flat out refused to cooperate,” said Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder on Thursday.

Two Yellowstone County deputies responded to a welfare check on the 4700 block of Burlington Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, according to charging documents. They received a call about a woman at a residence threatening to kill herself. The two deputies tried knocking on the front door of the mobile home and tried reaching the woman by phone. They later saw a woman enter the home, documents say, and again they tried knocking.

One deputy who knocked near a window said they were conducting a welfare check and watched Knowshisgun open the window, and allegedly heard her tell the deputies to leave. As the two backed away from the property and tried to speak with her, she “produced what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun,” documents say. When she pointed the handgun at one of the deputies, documents say, he fired three rounds.

The deputies took cover and called in for assistance. They reached Knowshisgun by phone, according to an affidavit, but she only said she’d been shot and hung up. The YSCO tactical response team arrived, along with the Montana Highway Patrol, and attempted to negotiate with Knowshisgun as a standoff continued.

Law enforcement lost contact with Knowshisgun over a period of about 30 minutes, Linder told the Gazette. An officer broke a window in the mobile home to get a response from her. Members of the tactical response team managed to enter the house and arrested Knowshisgun just before 3 a.m., Linder said, who was at the scene throughout the standoff.

First responders took Knowshisgun to a Billings hospital to be treated for a laceration to her arm, “consistent with a gunshot wound,” documents said. Neither court documents nor Linder could specify whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, or resulted from the shots fired by the deputy. She remained in the hospital through Tuesday, and was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility the following day.

This is the second prolonged standoff involving YCSO personnel during the past month, and both have ended without deaths. In early January, multiple agencies from two counties responded to a report of a car theft in Billings. Authorities in Yellowstone County followed a vehicle reported stolen in a high-speed chase into Big Horn County, where road spikes stopped the vehicle.

A man emerged from the vehicle and ran into a nearby field, allegedly armed with a handgun. The subsequent standoff lasted several hours, with the suspect, later identified as Joseph Wayne Cantrell threatening to shoot himself before tossing the weapon away. Cantrell is facing federal charges of carjacking and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.