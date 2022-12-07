Woman charged with killing Billings man at his South Side home

A woman has been charged with the killing of a Billings man at his home earlier this month.

Nina Mel Cochran allegedly beat and stabbed a man as part of a satanic ritual, according to charging documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court. Cochran, 32, is facing one count of deliberate homicide and is currently in custody in Park County after her arrest outside of Big Timber.

Cochran led Montana Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that started Dec. 1 on I-90 near Columbus, court documents said. She was allegedly driving an SUV recklessly while heading west on the interstate. Road spikes brought the chase to a stop near Big Timber, where authorities arrested Cochran. She was booked into Park County Detention Center the same day on suspicion of criminal mischief and several other offenses.

Investigators discovered the SUV was registered to the Billings man later found dead at his home on the 400 block of Hillview Lane. An agent with the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation visited the house at the request of an MHP sergeant. The man did not answer the door, which was locked. A neighbor allegedly told the agent he usually saw the man every day, but hadn’t for several days.

The MHP sergeant spoke with Cochran on Dec. 6, court documents said, and she told the sergeant she killed the 64-year-old man. The sergeant left Cochran and returned with a Park County Sheriff’s Office detective. She allegedly repeated to the two that she killed the man, saying she hit and stabbed him as part of an “initiation.”

She told law enforcement she was “born to become Lucifer and rule over the earth,” charging documents said, and she left the house after the ritual in the man’s SUV.

Later on Dec. 6, officers with the Billings Police Department returned to the Hillview Lane house. The victim was seen by a neighbor earlier in the week arguing with a woman, according to court documents. When police entered the house, they allegedly found the man dead in the living room, his body “in an advanced state of decomposition.” He had what appeared to be trauma to his head, and stab wounds to his back and chest, court documents said.

Following the homicide charge filed by Yellowstone County prosecutors Wednesday, District Judge Brett Linneweber signed at $1,000,000 warrant for her arrest. Cochran has previously plead guilty to drug possession and traffic offenses, according to Yellowstone County court records.

As of Wednesday, Billings Police Department has investigated 16 homicides so far this year, according to department records. Homicide cases have nearly doubled compared to last year, and are approaching the decade-long high reached in 2020.