A man was arrested and charged with deliberate homicide in connection with the Molt Road wreck after police discovered the woman was dead prior to the crash, according to the Billings Police Department.
A 72-year-old woman was reportedly killed Tuesday afternoon when an SUV she was a passenger in swerved off of Molt Road near Billings and struck a power pole, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release.
The car was driven by Daniel Scheihing, a 70-year-old Billings man, and the victim's husband.
The BPD Investigation Division began investigating the crash Tuesday evening after suspecting that the woman was already dead when the car crashed.
Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning police searched a home at 927 Ninebark St. in Billings. Scheihing was arrested Wednesday morning for deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.
He is currently held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Details of the woman's death, and her identity, have not been released yet. Next of kin has been notified, Wooley said.
BPD is investigating and working with the Montana Highway Patrol and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.