Woman dies from injuries sustained in downtown Billings fire

A woman has died from injuries sustained in a fire that broke out in a downtown Billings apartment complex Tuesday night.
The fire started around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of North 22nd Street.
Two people were taken to the hospital. One suffered severe smoke inhalation, while the other suffered minor smoke inhalation and was later discharged from the hospital, according to a media release from deputy fire marshal Jaime Fender.
By 9 p.m., crews from the Billings Fire Department had the fire extinguished. The fire caused about $60,000 worth of damage to the living room of the residence, according to the release.
A bulk of Billings Fire Department engines were at the scene, and crews rescued the first survivor within 45 seconds or less of arriving, The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday.
The fire was caused by a person smoking while using oxygen, according to the release.
Earlier Tuesday, firefighters doused the hay on the back of a flatbed truck that caught fire. Two engines also came to a pickup truck in the Heights later in the afternoon that was engulfed in flames.
The Billings Police Department is also currently investigating a house fire on Billings' West End. A 45-year-old Billings resident died of smoke inhalation, and the fire's cause has yet to be announced.
