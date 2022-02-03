Woman gets 85 years in prison for part in Ballantine homicide

A woman was sentenced to 85 years in prison Thursday for her role in the 2019 murder of a man in a Ballantine motel.

China Rose Dawn Davis didn’t squeeze the trigger on the shotgun that killed Carl Archer Jr., but Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada held her responsible for orchestrating the robbery that precipitated the homicide. The sentence follows the 31-year-old’s conviction in September 2021 of deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement.

“But for China’s actions and involvement, I do think that Carl Archer would still be alive…This is not a situation where China was in the wrong place at the wrong time. There was absolutely a plan in place to rob Carl Archer,” Harada said at the sentencing.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call out of Ballantine, a small town about 20 miles east of Billings, in the early hours of Nov. 2, 2019. A sheriff’s sergeant spotted two women walking in the road, one of whom was later identified as Davis.

They were both carrying bags and appeared to be frightened, according to an affidavit filed in court. They told the sergeant that their friend was lying unresponsive in a room at the Tiger Town Motel in Ballantine. Law enforcement found Archer at the motel room dead from a gunshot wound. He was 53 years old.

In her initial statement to investigators, Davis said that she and the woman met with Archer at the motel. When she heard a knock at the door, Archer told her not to answer it. James Reese Eder then entered the room with a shotgun drawn. The gun went off and Eder left the room once Archer fell to the ground, she said.

In a separate statement given to law enforcement in June 2020, Davis said she and Eder had planned to rob Archer prior to the murder. She said Archer owed her drugs for driving him back and forth from Nevada, documents said. When Eder asked her if he should bring a gun or bear spray, she told him to “get the gun.” After Davis met Archer at a Billings hotel, they moved to the Tiger Town Motel. Eder followed them there while keeping in touch with Davis via text to learn what room they were staying in. The two women left the motel with drugs following the shooting, she said, only to toss them near the bridge where they met the Yellowstone County sergeant.

Eder, who was arrested by YCSO members the day of Archer’s death, was charged and later sentenced for deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement. District Judge Rod Souza ordered that Eder serve 55 years in prison, plus an additional five for the weapons enhancement.

A third man involved in the homicide, Charlie Reimers, received a 20-year sentence in the Montana Department of Corrections with 15 years suspended. Reimers pleaded guilty to robbery by accountability for supplying the shotgun that killed Archer and driving the van used by Eder to reach and eventually flee from Ballantine. Reimers was unaware of the plan to use the shotgun to rob Archer, the Gazette previously reported.

Davis was convicted in Yellowstone County District Court with homicide under the felony murder rule. Those who take part in a forcible felony that results in a death are just as culpable for that death, according to the rule. Speaking during her trial last year, she said she never intended for Archer to die.

Yellowstone County prosecutors recommended that the court sentence Davis to 100 years in prison, which included 10 years for the weapons enhancement. Senior Deputy County Attorney Paul Vestal justified the sentence to Judge Harada in Thursday’s hearing citing Davis’s encouragement that Eder use a weapon, and keeping in touch with him as Eder tailed Archer. She also assuaged Archer’s fear that they were being followed on the drive to Ballantine. Throughout the investigation and trial process, she refused to accept any responsibility in Archer’s killing, Vestal said.

“She sets up the situation. She flees after Carl Archer is dead. She clearly has enough charge on her phone to call law enforcement, makes no effort to do so…What does she do? She steals the dead man’s drugs and flees,” he said.

Defense attorneys for Davis asked for a sentence of 30 years in prison with 15 suspended. Sarah Snow Kottke told the judge that abuse marred Davis’s childhood. The mother of four has since been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. She started using methamphetamine in 2010, according to court records. Before 2020, her longest period of sobriety was the two months that she spent in drug treatment in 2018.

Her attorneys did not dispute that drugs and addiction spurred the events that led to Archer being shot. They did argue that it was Eder who manipulated Davis. Attorney Blaine McGivern said Eder took advantage of her during their relationship, and coerced her into planning the robbery.

“I completely agree that James Eder is a dangerous and evil man. I sat next to him when he testified and it was bone-chilling. But I also find that China knew that he was a dangerous man. China knew who she was dealing with, and she weaponized him…,” Judge Harada said after prosecutors and defense attorneys finished their statements.

Davis could have calmed the situation at several points during the night of Nov. 1 and into the early morning of Nov. 2, Harada said, but instead she encouraged the robbery. Harada sentenced Davis to 80 years in Montana Women's Prison, with five years added for the weapons enhancement. She is also required to pay restitution amounting to nearly $10,000.

In December 2020, Davis was sentenced for a series of other felonies, including theft and criminal endangerment. The offenses occurred in the months that followed the Ballantine homicide.

“I only hope that one day you [the family and friends of Carl Archer Jr.] will be able to forgive me. I hope that my years in prison will not only help to ease your hurt, but will also pay my debt to society, and help make me a better person,” Davis said in court before her sentencing.

