Woman hospitalized after West End head-on collision

A 54-year-old Billings woman is being treated for a broken leg and internal injuries following a head-on collision with another vehicle in the West End Tuesday.
The crash, which temporarily closed the road at 62nd Street West and Grand Avenue Tuesday night, sent the woman, her 3-month-old grandson and the other teenage driver to the hospital.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell said the weather contributed to the crash; the 16-year-old driver apparently lost control of his vehicle during the rain storm that passed through Billings that night.
Both the 16-year-old driver, also a Billings resident, and the infant have been released from the hospital with no injuries, Mitchell said. The 3-month-old was buckled into a car seat at the time of the crash.
In the past week, a string of fatal crashes have occurred throughout southeast Montana. On Monday, an 82-year-old woman died on Highway 310 north of Bridger. That same day, a 25-year-old Hardin man was killed in a rollover after overcorrecting a turn on Highway 314.
