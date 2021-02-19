Woman ID'd after Wednesday crash north of Billings

A 25-year-old Billings woman who died in a head-on crash Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 87, which also hospitalized a 62-year-old Roundup man, has been identified.

Yellowstone County deputy coroner Rich Hoffman identified the victim as Danielle Jeldness, 25, of Billings. She was pronounced dead on scene and died of multiple blunt force injuries, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash was reported at 10:14 p.m. near mile marker 11 north of Billings. Roads were covered in snow and ice, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

A narrative provided by the highway patrol describes how the passenger car driven by Jeldness was southbound before it drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic and collided head-on with another car.

It's unknown if she was wearing a seat belt. The man from Roundup who was driving the other car had to be extricated before he was taken to a Billings hospital.

Alcohol is being investigated as a suspected factor in the crash, according to MHP.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.