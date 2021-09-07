Woman in her 20s among 3 more Yellowstone County COVID deaths

Three more Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the county’s pandemic toll to 300 lives lost since April 2020, RiverStone Health reported Tuesday. Among them is an unvaccinated woman in her 20s who is the county's youngest victim of the pandemic.

Statewide, at least 1,818 Montanans have died of COVID-19 related illness.

The most recent Yellowstone County pandemic victims are:

• A woman in her 20s who died on Saturday, Sept. 4, at a Billings hospital. She was unvaccinated and didn’t have underlying health conditions. This woman is the youngest Yellowstone County resident to die of COVID-19 illness.

• A woman in her 70s who died Friday at a Billings hospital. She was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

• A woman in her 80s who died on Aug. 29 at a Yellowstone County elder care facility. She was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. Her death was reported through a death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.