Three people, including a woman in labor and a Billings police officer, were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a man, who was driving the pregnant woman to the hospital, crashed his car into a Billings police vehicle.
A police car traveling east on Seventh Avenue North was struck by another vehicle traveling north on North 31st Street after it ran a stop sign and crashed into the police car’s passenger side. The impact caused it to travel 75 feet into a nearby resident’s yard. The crash occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Billings Police Sgt. Harley Cagle.
Authorities later found out that a 29-year-old pregnant woman was in labor in the car that struck the police vehicle, and that the 30-year-old man driving the car was rushing to the hospital, Cagle said.
The driver had to be extricated from the car using Jaws of Life equipment. The driver, the pregnant woman, and the police officer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Cagle said that the officer, who was not identified, was released from the hospital later Saturday morning. No information could be provided about the woman and her unborn baby.
Speed is a factor in the crash, he said, and noted that both cars were severely damaged.
Another Billings police officer was injured earlier this week after a man driving a vehicle reported stolen rammed police vehicles on Wednesday at the Holiday Gas Station located in downtown Billings. Police officers shot at the man multiple times in the gas station parking lot. The incident sent the man and one officer to the hospital.