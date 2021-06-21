Woman injured by bison in Yellowstone National Park flown to hospital

A 30-year-old woman on a mid-afternoon hike in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday was injured during what park officials are describing as an "encounter" with a bison.

Her injuries were "significant," and the woman was flown to a hospital for treatment, according to Linda Veress, a public information specialist with Yellowstone National Park.

Details about the incident remained limited Monday. Veress said the woman had been hiking with a companion near Storm Point Trail. The trailhead is located on the northern end of Yellowstone Lake.

"We're not clear how the encounter with the bison occurred," Veress said by email. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Veress said the park did not have any other information on the encounter at the time of her email and that the park did not have photos or videos of the encounter.