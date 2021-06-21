 Skip to main content
Woman injured by bison in Yellowstone National Park flown to hospital
Yellowstone National Park

A bison walks down the center lane of the road near Mammoth Hot Springs as cars get stuck behind it at Yellowstone National Park Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

 RYAN BERRY Billings Gazette

A 30-year-old woman on a mid-afternoon hike in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday was injured during what park officials are describing as an "encounter" with a bison. 

Her injuries were "significant," and the woman was flown to a hospital for treatment, according to Linda Veress, a public information specialist with Yellowstone National Park.

Details about the incident remained limited Monday. Veress said the woman had been hiking with a companion near Storm Point Trail. The trailhead is located on the northern end of Yellowstone Lake.

"We're not clear how the encounter with the bison occurred," Veress said by email. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Veress said the park did not have any other information on the encounter at the time of her email and that the park did not have photos or videos of the encounter.

Veress reiterated park safety recommendation involving wildlife, writing that when an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area people should give it space. The recommendation is that people stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. People are further advised to turn around and go the other way to avoid a close proximity interaction with a wild animal. 

Two grizzly bears run near a bison herd in Yellowstone National Park.

