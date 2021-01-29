 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman missing in Billings for two weeks found and safe
editor's pick alert

Woman missing in Billings for two weeks found and safe

{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Ironhawk

Lauren Ironhawk

A woman reported missing in Billings for two weeks has been found and is safe, according to the Billings Police Department.

Lauren Ironhawk, 38, was last seen walking near the Magic Diamond Casino, located in the Heights, on Jan. 15. Her family reported her missing to police a week later. BPD asked the public for assistance in finding Ironhawk on Thursday.

BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley announced via social media Friday afternoon that Ironhawk was found.

There are currently 180 people reported missing statewide, according to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Several bills are making their way through the state Legislature that would expand on recent efforts to confront the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Montana.  

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News