Woman missing in Billings for two weeks found and safe

A woman reported missing in Billings for two weeks has been found and is safe, according to the Billings Police Department.

Lauren Ironhawk, 38, was last seen walking near the Magic Diamond Casino, located in the Heights, on Jan. 15. Her family reported her missing to police a week later. BPD asked the public for assistance in finding Ironhawk on Thursday.

BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley announced via social media Friday afternoon that Ironhawk was found.

There are currently 180 people reported missing statewide, according to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Several bills are making their way through the state Legislature that would expand on recent efforts to confront the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Montana.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.