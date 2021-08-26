Woman pleads not guilty to South Side rape charges

A woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from allegations she joined three teenage boys in kidnapping, robbing and raping a woman on the South Side of Billings.
Cleone Bluesky Shawl, 33, has been charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent by accountability, aggravated kidnapping by accountability, robbery and assault with a weapon by accountability.
The survivor of the attack was sitting in her car July 17, according to documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court, when a woman who she didn’t know opened the driver’s side door and struck her in the face. One teenage boy entered the car and got into the passenger’s seat, and two others pulled her into the back seat.
One of the teenagers in the back seat hit her in the face with a water bottle, causing her to lose consciousness. When she woke up, she remembered one of the teenagers pinning her while another, a 15-year-old, pulled down her pants and raped her. She fought the two, documents say, biting both of them on the arm.
The car overheated, and Shawl, who was driving, yelled at the woman to help them. Shawl threatened the victim several times, and she was again punched before the four suspects pushed the car into a driveway and left, court documents say. The victim later told investigators that Shawl left with her wallet and a pair of shoes.
All three boys were arrested the same day after allegedly stealing three bicycles, and likewise face rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault charges. They are currently awaiting a decision from the court on whether they will be tried as adults. The Billings Gazette had decided not to identify the three defendants until it is determined if their cases will proceed in adult court.
During a search of the car, investigators found a bloody handprint on the car’s exterior and a cloth face mask “covered in blood.” An analysis of a palm print left on the passenger-side door showed a positive match with Shawl.
A resident in the neighborhood where the car was found told police he found a woman matching Shawl’s description hiding in his camper trailer that morning. She asked for a ride to Pryor, which he agreed to. While driving on Blue Creek Road, documents say, she changed her mind and asked to be taken back to Billings. He dropped her off at a South Side trailer park.
Officers booked Shawl into Yellowstone County Detention Facility Aug. 22, according to the county jail roster. Prior to her arrest, she was on probation for a 2020 sentence for theft in Big Horn County.
Shawl’s bond has been set at $100,000, with her next hearing scheduled for Oct. 14. Should she post bail, she will be required to wear a GPS tracking device.