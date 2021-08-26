Woman pleads not guilty to South Side rape charges

A woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from allegations she joined three teenage boys in kidnapping, robbing and raping a woman on the South Side of Billings.

Cleone Bluesky Shawl, 33, has been charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent by accountability, aggravated kidnapping by accountability, robbery and assault with a weapon by accountability.

The survivor of the attack was sitting in her car July 17, according to documents filed in Yellowstone County District Court, when a woman who she didn’t know opened the driver’s side door and struck her in the face. One teenage boy entered the car and got into the passenger’s seat, and two others pulled her into the back seat.

One of the teenagers in the back seat hit her in the face with a water bottle, causing her to lose consciousness. When she woke up, she remembered one of the teenagers pinning her while another, a 15-year-old, pulled down her pants and raped her. She fought the two, documents say, biting both of them on the arm.