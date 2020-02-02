You are the owner of this article.
Woman reported as walkaway from community corrections program

Julianna Frank

Frank

 Phoebe Tollefson

Corrections officials were looking for a prerelease walkaway on Sunday.

Julianna Frank, 28, walked away from a community corrections program at Passages, run by Alternatives Inc., at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating Frank. 

Frank is described as a Native American woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair.

Information about Frank's whereabouts should be directed to local law enforcement. 

