Woman reported as walkaway from community corrections program

Corrections officials were looking for a prerelease walkaway on Sunday.
Julianna Frank, 28, walked away from a community corrections program at Passages, run by Alternatives Inc., at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating Frank.
Frank is described as a Native American woman, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair.
Information about Frank's whereabouts should be directed to local law enforcement.
Phoebe Tollefson
Justice Reporter
Justice reporter for the Billings Gazette.
