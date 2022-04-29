 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman rescued after fall from the Rims

Billings fire and medical crews spent several hours rescuing a woman who fell from the Rims on Thursday night.

First responders were dispatched to the Rims around 8 p.m., Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell said. Rescuers managed to pull her back to the top of the Rims via high-angle rescue.

Rimrocks rescue

First responders work on a ledge below the top of the Rimrocks while responding to a report of a person who fell in Billings on Thursday.

“It was very labor intensive. Access was pretty difficult, and we had no visibility,” Mitchell said.

Before BFD rescuers reached the woman, Mitchell said medics with American Medical Response reached her and rendered aid. About 18 people contributed to the rescue effort, which Mitchell said took about two hours.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, but BFD was not able to provide an update on her current condition.

