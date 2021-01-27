Woman shot during reported road rage incident in Billings

A 38-year-old woman was shot late Tuesday night during an incident Billings police say was reported to be road rage related.

The suspect was still unknown as of an update published on social media by Billings Police Department Sgt. Tony Jensen a little under two hours after the shooting.

The shooting happened at 10:27 p.m. on the 200 block of Avenue F, which is east of Pioneer Park and runs from Third Street West to North 32nd Street.

The victim was shot once and her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sergeant. She was treated at a local hospital.

There was no additional suspect information to share and no arrests had been made by about 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley

