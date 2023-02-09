Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Wednesday night after a woman was stabbed while in her Billings home on the 200 block of Garden Avenue south of Interstate 90.

Emergency crews took the woman to a hospital for treatment; the sheriff's office did not know her condition Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the initial call and found the woman at home with a stab wound.

Deputies arrested the suspect, Robert Glen, 42, at the house and booked him into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He's been charged with assault with a weapon, as well as assault on a peace officer.

Sheriff Mike Linder said the investigation is still ongoing.

"This appears to be an isolated incident with no indication of danger to the public," he said.