Woman survives gunshot to the head, investigation still ongoing

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday into a Billings woman shot in the head at a South Side apartment.

Although no arrests have been made the woman survived the Monday shooting, according to Billings police.

“We have not had any condition updates from the hospital yet, so as far as we know she is still alive,” said Billings Police Department Lt. Brian Krivitz in an email to The Gazette.

First responders arrived at an apartment building on the 4100 block of King Avenue East around 12:30 p.m. on Monday. BPD officers responded to several rounds shot through an apartment door, according to a tweet from police. Crews transported the woman who was shot to a local hospital.

Krivitz said there is no threat to the public at this time.

BPD responded to a shooting about a month ago in which a West End residence was shot several times. While nobody was injured at the home near the 1700 block of 17th Street West, the suspects fled the area, and no arrests were made.

The Gazette reported Tuesday that police found a second body connected to a homicide-suicide last week. The woman was associated with two suspects wanted in connection to the death of Roxann Watson. Both suspects led authorities on a vehicle chase near West Yellowstone before leaving the vehicle to apparently commit suicide.

