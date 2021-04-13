Woman walks away from Billings pre-release center

The Montana Department of Corrections is asking the public for assistance in finding a woman who walked away from a Billings pre-release center Monday.

Sara Dawn Morrison, of Lame Deer, left Passages Prerelease Center on the 1000 block of South 27th Street at 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to a press release from facility owner Alternatives Inc.

Morrison is described as standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 223 pounds. Her prior sentences include one in Yellowstone County for theft, and a second in Rosebud County for criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Both were pronounced in 2020, according to the Montana DOC.

The 33-year-old first arrived at the facility in early March, the press release stated. She is facing a potential 10-year sentence for felony escape, and should be considered dangerous and not approached if seen.

Those with information on Morrision’s whereabouts can contact can contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461, or dial 911.