A 28-year-old woman has been placed on escape status after walking away from a pre-release program in Billings.
Dereka Pretty On Top, from Montana, walked away from the Passages Women's Program on South 27th Street at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns the facility.
Pretty On Top is described as Native American with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs 122 pounds. She was sentenced for bail jumping and criminal possession of dangerous drugs out of Yellowstone County in December 2018. She's been a part of the program since July.
The Department of Corrections placed Pretty On Top on escape status, and issued an arrest warrant. The DOC is asking for assistance locating Pretty On Top but advised the public not to approach her.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.