A 24-year-old woman has been placed on escape status after walking away from a pre-release program in Billings.
Ilene Robles-Diaz walked away from the Passages community correction program on South 27th Street at 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns the facility.
Robles-Diaz is described as Native American with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 1-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was sentenced for robbery out of Yellowstone County in March 2018. She's been a part of the program since April.
The Department of Corrections placed Robles-Diaz on escape status, and issued an arrest warrant. The DOC is asking for assistance locating Robles-Diaz, but advised the public not to approach her.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.