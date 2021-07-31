Woman walks away from Billings prerelease center

Authorities are searching for a woman who walked away from a Billings prerelease center late Friday night.

Jewel Roundstone, a 37-year-old from Lame Deer, left Passages Prerelease Center at around 10:45. She had been staying at the center since mid-June, according to a statement from Alternatives Inc., the company that operates the facility on South 27th Street.

Roundstone stands 5-feet-5-inches tall, and having brown hair and eyes. She weighs about 160 pounds, according to information from the Montana Department of Corrections.

She came to Passage Prerelease Center on June 17 of this year after a December 2020 sentencing Yellowstone County for criminal possession of dangerous drugs. If caught, she faces a felony escape charge and a possibility of 10 years in custody.

If anyone does see Roundstone, or has information on her whereabouts, the state DOC is asking them to call 9-1-1 immediately.

