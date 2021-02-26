Woman walks away from Passages prerelease

A woman walked away from a Billings prerelease facility on Friday, the company said in a press release.
Sienna Sunn-Plainbull, 31, left the Passages building at 1001 S. 27th St. at noon, Alternatives Inc. said.
The Department of Corrections, which contracts with Alternatives for the prerelease program, is asking for the public’s help in locating the offender. Sunn-Plainbull is described as standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 155 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and her ethnicity is listed as Native American.
Anyone with information about Sunn-Plainbull’s location can contact law enforcement.
The press release states Sunn-Plainbull “should be considered dangerous as she is facing a ten year sentence” for felony escape.