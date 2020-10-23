Woman walks away from pre-release center

A 20-year-old woman who was sentenced to dangerous possession of drugs and theft has walked away from a Billings pre-release center.

Anastasia Richmond walked away from the Passages community correction program on South 27th Street at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a press release from Alternatives Inc., which owns the facility.

Richmond is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 pounds and is 5-feet and 1-inches tall.

She was sentenced for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and theft out of Lewis and Clark County in August 2019. She has been part of the Passages program since September.

The Department of Corrections is seeking Richmond for felony escape. The public should not approach Richmond and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call local law enforcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0