Billings authorities are asking the public for assistance in finding a woman who walked away from a local pre-release center.

Billie Boushie, 38, left Passages Women's Community Correctional Facility late Thursday night, according to a statement from Alternatives, Inc.

Boushie was serving a sentencing for criminal child endangerment out of Lake County when she left the Passages, and now could face an additional felony escape charge. If seen, she should not be approached or confronted. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone who sees Boushie, or has any information about her whereabouts, can reach the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200 or dial 911.

Alternatives, Inc. operates Passages Women's Community Correctional Facility and Alpha House, a pre-release program for men. Passages pre-release center is a 74-bed facility on the 1000 block of South 27th Street in Billings.