Woman who died after dog mauling in the Heights identified

The Yellowstone County coroner has identified the woman who died after a dog mauling in the Heights earlier this month.

Melitta Hain, 84, died of complications from multiple dog bits, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Tuesday. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Hain was mauled on April 8, Hoffman said, and she died April 16 due to her injuries. She was a Billings resident.

The Billings Police Department is currently investigating the case, the Gazette previously reported, and the dog is currently quarantined by the department. BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette via email Tuesday that no arrests have been made in connection to the mauling. He was not able to comment on questions regarding the attack until the investigation is complete.

Last December, a 58-year-old man, Duke Little Whirlwind, was mauled to death by dogs in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Little Whirlwind was walking his bicycle to a family member's house when the dogs attacked and killed him.

In 2017 in Bozeman, a 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by two pit bulls while she was working in her yard. The owner of two dogs later pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from the incident.

In 2018, a 3-year-old girl in a Billings daycare was severely injured by the daycare owner's bull mastiff. The girl was flown to Children’s Hospital Colorado, in Aurora, for treatment.

