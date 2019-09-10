In a crowded field, two women took the lead in Ward 4's Billings City Council primary election Tuesday.
The two top vote-getters were Pam Purinton and Carmelita Dominguez; they will face off in the general election in November.
Purinton led with 2,269 votes, followed by Dominguez, who had 1,667 votes.
"I'm surprised and thrilled and ready to go," Dominguez said Tuesday night.
Moving into the general election, she plans to keep reaching out to voters and letting them get to know her; Dominguez said Purinton is the better-known candidate right now. So her plan is keep talking to Ward 4 residents.
Purinton called the primary a "good race" and is eager for the next phase of the election.
"We're ready to move forward," she said.
Like Dominguez, she sees reaching out to residents in her ward as key to winning in November.
"It's not about me," Purinton said Tuesday night. "It's about what the people want."
Running in Ward 4 were Purinton and Dominguez; along with Daron Olson, who garnered 862 votes; Gordon Olson, who garnered 332 votes; and Nicole Gallagher, who garnered 858 votes.
Ward 4 includes the neighborhoods along the Rimrock Road corridor out to about 70th Street West and Rehberg Ranch.
Matthew J. Senn, who had filed to be a candidate in Ward 4, pulled out of the primary earlier this summer. His decision to leave the race came after the election office's deadline to drop out, so his name still appeared on the ballot. He ended up with 129 votes.
Overall, turnout in Ward 4 was highest among the four wards with primaries. Of the 15,092 ballots mailed out to Ward 4 residents, 6,101 were returned and accepted by the elections office, a 40% turnout.